Govt. Reinstates Ban On Urban And Peri-Urban Farming

Peri-urban farming, which involves small-scale crop and livestock production in and around towns and cities, often on undeveloped land, road verges, wetlands, or other open spaces, has become increasingly common in recent years.
Many urban residents, especially in areas around Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare, have turned to it to boost their food supplies or incomes.
However, the government insists that farming should only take place on land formally designated for agricultural use.
Responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said urban and peri-urban settlements are meant for residential purposes and are therefore unsuitable for farming.
He warned that unregulated cultivation in such areas can harm the environment, block drainage systems, and put additional pressure on city infrastructure. Said Masuka:
“It is important to note that agriculture is designated for agricultural zones.
“Urban areas are primarily residential and do not accommodate farming activities.
“In Zimbabwe, we have established that urban agriculture is not permitted, as farming should take place on land specifically allocated for agricultural purposes, not within urban settlements.”