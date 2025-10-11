Harare City Council Slashes Executive Salaries

The move comes after the completion of the Justice Maphios Cheda Commission of Inquiry in June.
The commission, appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was mandated to investigate the capital’s financial and administrative operations amid growing allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
During his testimony before the commission, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume revealed that the city’s executives were collectively earning around US$500,000 every month.
He said the Town Clerk was taking home an estimated US$27,000 monthly, while the lowest-paid executive earned about US$15,000.
The executives also received a range of perks such as entertainment allowances, school fees payments, and clothing benefits.
A senior council official familiar with the recent salary review told the Zimbabwe Independent that the cuts, averaging 20%, were implemented in September without any prior notice to the affected executives. Said the unnamed official:
“In September, salaries for top executives were reduced by 20% without their knowledge. Most senior managers were surprised to see the cut on their payslips.
“From what we now understand, this was directed by the ministry to contain rising expenditures and channel resources towards service delivery.”
Under the Local Government and Public Works Ministry’s resource management framework, councils must cap salaries at 30% of monthly revenue, with the remainder for service delivery.
However, many local authorities routinely exceed this limit, prioritising salaries over essential services like water, waste management, and roads.
The Zimbabwe Independent confirmed that affected officials include directors, deputy directors, the chamber secretary, and the Town Clerk.
Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena-Moyo said he had not yet received full details of the cuts.