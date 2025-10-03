HARARE – Businessman Bopela Masiyakurima on Thursday leaked an audio recording of a private conversation with former Zanu PF MP Temba Mliswa, in which the outspoken politician is heard claiming that fuel magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei has captured Zimbabwe’s military and is being positioned as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s successor.
In the recording, Mliswa alleges that Mnangagwa has secured the loyalty of the armed forces through Tagwirei’s financial muscle, claiming that hundreds of vehicles handed to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces last week did not come from the government, as Mnangagwa suggested, but from the Sakunda Holdings boss.
“Mnangagwa will leave someone he trusts to look after his interests, and that’s Kuda. There is no coup that will ever happen in Zimbabwe. Just check, military bosses were given 100 cars. Those are Kuda’s cars,” Mliswa is heard saying.
He goes further to allege that ZDF commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda “salutes Tagwirei” when he passes by, underscoring the businessman’s influence over the military hierarchy.
Mliswa claimed that at least 500 vehicles would be distributed not only to top commanders but also to colonels, captains and majors, calling it “good politics” as mid-ranking officers are the ones who fight wars. He also revealed he was travelling the country distributing bicycles donated by Tagwirei to village heads.
Masiyakurima said he decided to record the conversation after rejecting what he described as Mliswa’s offer to join a campaign backing Tagwirei, which allegedly came with promises of cash, vehicles and support for his business.
“When I realised the money was coming with conditions, I refused. My morals and principles would not allow me to be a sell-out,” Masiyakurima said. “I just wanted to show Zimbabweans that Temba goes to the highest bidder. He has been recruited by Tagwirei to do smear campaigns against VP Chiwenga.”
Reacting to the leak, Mliswa accused Masiyakurima of betrayal.
“As for you Bopela, I considered you a brother and friend and tried to help. We ate and took children to school together. Unfortunately you had other ideas to please who I don’t know,” Mliswa wrote on X.
“Next time, leak the whole conversation, not what you think are favourable portions.”
Mliswa has in recent weeks stepped up attacks on Chiwenga, whom he accuses of double standards in his condemnation of corruption by a group of business elites with links to Mnangagwa.
Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has previously alleged that the former Norton MP’s crusade against Chiwenga was sponsored by Mnangagwa and Tagwirei.
ZimLive has reached out to the ZDF for a comment.