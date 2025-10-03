HARARE – Police have launched an investigation into a break-in at home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe’s offices, which occurred at the weekend where several documents and laptops were allegedly stolen.
This comes after similarly alarming incidents last year at deputy tourism and hospitality minister Tongai Mnangagwa’s office and security breaches at his cousin Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa’s Borrowdale home.
“I can confirm that the Zimbabwe Republic Police are currently investigating the break-in at the minister of home affairs and cultural heritage minister’s office that occurred over the weekend,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
The intruders “seemed to have proper knowledge or an idea of the offices’ layout,” Nyathi said, according to The Daily News.
“At this moment, I can’t disclose what was stolen as investigations are ongoing. However, it appears that the intruder or intruders had familiarity with the office setup and entry points.”
In a separate incident, Nyathi confirmed that a fire engulfed the Elephant Lodge, owned by presidential adviser Paul Tungwarara.
“Also l can confirm that Elephant Lodge which is located in Murambinda, Manicaland, and which is owned by special adviser to the president, Paul Tungwarara, was engulfed in fire on 27 September.
“A forensic team was dispatched and investigation revealed that the fire was a result of an electrical fault.”