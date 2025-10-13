US$6,500 Paid To Family Of Zimbabwean Man Killed By Chinese Miner In Mutoko

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Quijun Yu, 43, shot Fungai Nhau, 36, at the Makosa mine at around 2 a.m. on 9 October 2025.
Quijun Yu, who was on duty at the time, allegedly opened fire after several people pounced at the Boiler/Carbon room. He has since been arrested.
According to an agreement reached between representatives of China Zhuhe Mining and the Nhau family at Chief Nechombo’s community court on 11 October 2025, the company agreed to compensate the family with 15 live cattle, or US$300 per head if paid in cash.
The company also committed to paying US$200 for the school fees of Nhau’s three children.
Under the terms of the settlement, a total of US$6,500 was paid to the family.
Commenting on the deal, award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono described the settlement as a mockery of justice and a reflection of the failures in Zimbabwe’s governance. He wrote on X:
“This handwritten horrible agreement is a grotesque mockery of justice and a reflection of how broken Zimbabwe’s governance has become.
“It reduces the killing of a Zimbabwean man, Fungai [Nhau], by a Chinese national to the value of cattle and a few hundred dollars, turning a human life into a crude financial transaction. The sad thing is that a local Chief who is supposed to protect his people is taking part in this madness!
“Such an arrangement has no legal standing; homicide cases belong in a court of law, not in a village negotiation that trades justice for silence.
“The involvement of a traditional chief gives this sham a false sense of legitimacy and exposes the dangerous overlap between customary authority and criminal justice.
“What makes this even more appalling is how Chinese nationals continue to kill Zimbabweans with impunity, shielded by corrupt ZANU PF officials who prioritise Chinese mining interests over their own citizens’ lives.
“This document exposes the rot at the heart of Zimbabwe’s governance which has a state that allows the Chinese to spill African blood without consequence, while silencing victims’ families through poverty and intimidation.
“This must end, but for it to come to an end, citizens must say no to this kind of madness.”