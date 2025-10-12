ZANU PF Conference Set To Endorse Mnangagwa Term Extension

At its 21st National People’s Conference in October 2024, ZANU PF passed Resolution Number One, which proposed extending Mnangagwa’s term beyond its current expiration in 2028 to 2030, a move that has sparked divisions within the ruling party.
In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, Mutsvangwa said the party’s rank and file are supportive of the proposal to extend Mnangagwa’s term. Said Mutsvangwa:
“The organs, the provinces and the party membership are quite happy with His Excellency’s stewardship of the party and membership.
“Their dictum is: ‘If it ain’t broke, why try to fix it?’ The delegates have expressly and vehemently resolved to continue with His Excellency till 2030.
“They have drowned out other noises of unbridled, undeserving and self-centred ambition.
“The cacophony of social media trolling has no resonance in the closed membership of the organs, provinces and membership of ZANU PF.”
The conference is scheduled to run from next Friday until 18 October at the Mutare Polytechnic Pavilion Grounds, following politburo and central committee sessions in Harare.
Around 4,000 delegates are expected to attend, including foreign guests, down from nearly 7,000 participants in previous years.