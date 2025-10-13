ZANU PF Warns Delegates Against Heckling Leaders At Upcoming Conference

The warning comes amid social media reports suggesting that some party members may plan to heckle Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the event, as debates over succession continue to intensify.
Chiwenga was heckled at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of national hero Justin Mupamhanga on 27 January 2025.
Information Technology Minister Tatenda Mavetera, leading the Young Women 4 ED group aligned with Mnangagwa, led chants targeting Chiwenga.
They sang “mupanduki mupanduki chera mwena nguva yakwana” — which translates to “sellout, sellout, dig a hole, the time has come”.
Chiwenga is widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028, when his second term expires, although Mnangagwa’s loyalists are pushing for an extension of his tenure to 2030.
ZANU PF Director of Communications, Farai Marapira, stressed that the National People’s Conference is a formal meeting of delegates, leaving no room for heckling. He said:
“We are not going to a rally. We are going to a conference. This is not a free-for-all. This is a meeting of delegates. This is a meeting of leadership. There is no time to heckle.
“This is just once again social media trying its best to push agendas on us as ZANU-PF. But, of course, it will fail.”
In recent days, social media has been flooded with claims that ZANU PF youths are being bused to Mutare in Manicaland province with the sole purpose of booing Chiwenga.
Marapira dismissed such reports, saying those promoting the claims are ignorant of the party’s internal procedures. He said:
“This issue of being bused to boo, how are they going to enter when they are not accredited? We are not accrediting crowds, we are accrediting delegates.
“This is mischief being created by people who are ignorant of the ways of the party and how it conducts its conferences.”
The alleged plans to heckle Chiwenga come as the Vice President has repeatedly spoken out against corruption, which he describes as a threat to national security.
He has consistently condemned “zvigananda”, a term meaning leeches, referring to individuals who flaunt wealth acquired through the siphoning of public resources via inflated government tenders.