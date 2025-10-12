Zimbabwe captain opens up on playing ‘home games’ away from home

With the country lacking a CAF approved stadium, the Warriors play their home matches on the road, mostly in their neighboring country South Africa.
Despite that, Zimbabwe managed to secure their place at the 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) set to be staged in Morocco in December.
Now, although they will feature in North Africa, the Zimbabwe skipper says playing away from home has not been a walk in the park but acknowledges they have done well thus far.
“Of course it has been a challenge but I think we have done well so far. We have qualified for AFCON playing away from home and also we try to always look on the positive side,” said Nakamba.
Ahead of their last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying home match, which is scheduled for Friday, 10 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Nakamba believes his side will enjoy the clash considering that Mzansi is like a second home to them.
“For us as players, we are just focusing on the game [against South Africa]. Of course, we are playing away from home but I think we will have some fun tomorrow and South Africa is close by from Zimbabwe,” added the Luton Town midfielder.
“So, I think this one will be much better compared to other games where we played in Ivory Coast like last time or somewhere a little bit far. But I think South Africa is a little bit close to home.