Zimbabwe complete perfect run to win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier

Zimbabwe capped a flawless campaign by beating Namibia by seven wickets in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
Both teams had already booked their places at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said the victory was about more than qualification, describing it as a gift to the home fans who thronged Harare Sports Club in their numbers.
“We never set out just to qualify – we wanted to win this tournament in front of our home crowd,” Raza said.
“Even though we had already qualified, the people wanted us to win, and we wanted to win it for them.
“What’s been special is that in every game someone different has stepped up – everyone has played selflessly for the team, and that’s a sign of a side on the right path.
“We’re building a winning culture in the changeroom, and this success will go a long way toward helping us win more games in future.”
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admitted he was disappointed not to lift the trophy but said qualifying again for the global showpiece was an important achievement.
“Our main goal was to qualify, and we’ve done that, but as captain I can’t hide my disappointment – I came here to win,” Erasmus said.
“We want to keep challenging higher-ranked teams like Zimbabwe and keep moving forward.
“Hopefully both of us can do well at the World Cup and help strengthen the African region as a whole.”
Tournament Director Wonder Chisango hailed the event as a major success, praising the quality of cricket, the organisation and the passion of local fans.
“This tournament has once again shown why Zimbabwe is a trusted and reliable host for international cricket and we thank ICC Africa for their confidence in Zimbabwe Cricket,” Chisango said.
“The event ran smoothly and the fans turned out in impressive numbers, creating a lively, carnival-like atmosphere that reflects our nation’s passion for the game.”
The qualifier tournament produced high-quality cricket and two worthy finalists are now set to represent Africa on the global stage next year.
The individual awards provided fitting recognition for the tournament’s standout performers.
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett took centre stage, collecting both the Player of the Tournament and Batter of the Tournament honours after scoring 314 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 62.80 and a strike rate of 181.50.
Namibia’s Nicol Loftie-Eaton was named Bowler of the Tournament, finishing with 10 wickets at an average of 6.40 and an economy rate of 4.92 to underline his class with the ball.
Zimbabwe vs Namibia
An outstanding unbeaten, 64-ball 74 from Tadiwanashe Marumani powered Zimbabwe to a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Namibia – with just four balls to spare – in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa 2026 Qualifier at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
After winning the toss, the hosts opted to field and struck early, reducing Namibia to 19 for two within the first three overs.
Richard Ngarava made the early breakthroughs, dismissing the dangerous Jan Frylinck for four and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton for 13, both well held in the deep.
Malan Kruger struggled for fluency before falling lbw to Ryan Burl for 13 off 17 balls, leaving Namibia wobbling at 55 for three in the seventh over.
Louren Steenkamp provided resistance with a brisk 40 off 27 balls, putting on a useful partnership with captain Gerhard Erasmus (38 off 32) to steady the innings.
Once they departed, Ngarava returned to claim his third wicket, finishing with impressive figures of three for 26.
Brad Evans bowled the final over, dismissing JJ Smit for 23, but Ruben Trumpelmann’s late flourish – 18 not out from 11deliveries – lifted Namibia to a competitive 167 for six.
Wellington Masakadza was the most economical of the bowlers, conceding only 22 runs in his four overs.
In reply, Brian Bennett and Marumani gave Zimbabwe a steady start before Bennett fell for 15, caught off Ben Shikongo with the score on 29.
Dion Myers joined Marumani, and the pair rebuilt the innings beautifully, rotating the strike well and punishing loose deliveries.
They added 88 for the second wicket, with Marumani reaching his fifty from 43 balls.
Myers was bowled by Bernard Scholtz for a fine 44, and Sikandar Raza fell the very next ball, suddenly putting Namibia back in the contest.
With Burl at the crease, Zimbabwe needed 29 from the last three overs.
Burl struck vital boundaries to ease the pressure, but 11 runs were still required from the final over – to be bowled by Trumpelmann.
Then disaster struck for Namibia.
Trumpelmann opened with a wide, followed by two costly no-balls.
Burl punished both, hitting fours from each and sealing victory in dramatic fashion.
Marumani remained unbeaten on 74, anchoring the chase to perfection.
Scholtz was Namibia’s standout bowler with two for 21 from four overs.
Kenya vs Tanzania
Kenya captain Dhiren Gondaria led from the front with a composed 60 to guide his side to a 51-run win over Tanzania and secure third place at Harare Sports Club.
Opening the innings, Gondaria and Neil Mugabe (22) shared 63 for the first wicket before the middle order sacrificed their wickets in pursuit of quick runs.
Gondaria anchored the innings until the 17th over, compiling 60 from 53 balls with seven fours.
A late cameo from Nitesh Hirani (19 off 11) boosted Kenya to 142 for seven.
Laksh Bakrania was Tanzania’s best bowler, returning figures of two for 20.
In reply, Tanzania never looked in contention.
Only Abhik Patwa (18) and wicketkeeper Amal Rajeevan (39) reached double figures as they were bowled out for 91 in 17.2 overs.
Gondaria contributed with the ball too, taking two for 21, while Vraj Patel (three for 10) and Hirani (four for 41) cleaned up the rest.
Nigeria vs Uganda
A blistering innings from Riazat Ali Shah inspired Uganda to a commanding 66-run win over Nigeria at Takashinga Cricket Club, securing fifth place in the competition.
After losing both openers early, Uganda’s middle order counter-attacked through Gaurav Tomer (33 off 25) and Sumeet Verma (33 off 18).
Shah then launched a stunning assault, smashing an unbeaten 66 off just 30 balls, featuring four sixes and six fours.
He found a capable partner in Dinesh Nakrani (23 not out off 15), as the pair added an unbroken 66 for the eighth wicket to post 196 for seven.
Sylvester Okpe was Nigeria’s best bowler with two for 31.
Nigeria’s chase never gathered momentum, with only Okpe showing resistance – scoring 29 not out off 27 – as they stumbled to 130 for seven.
Henry Ssenyondo starred with the ball for Uganda, claiming three for 12 in his four overs.
Botswana vs Malawi
A strong team effort helped Malawi clinch seventh place in the tournament, defeating Botswana by 56 runs at Takashinga Cricket Club.
Five batters chipped in with useful contributions, led by Sami Sohail’s lively 30 off 23 balls.
After a mid-innings wobble at 112 for five, Salim Nihute (29 not out off 24) and Sohail Vayani (30 not out off 21) combined to add 39 runs in the final overs, lifting Malawi to 151 for five.
Bothle Kegane bowled impressively for Botswana, taking two for 15 in three overs.
Botswana’s chase never gathered momentum.
Their highest partnership was 36 between Tharindu Perera (19) and Monroux Kasselman (18) before they were restricted to 95 for 9 in 20 overs.
Moazzam Baig produced a match-winning spell, taking four wickets for just 10 runs in his four overs.
Match summaries
Final
Namibia – 167-6 in 20 overs (Louren Steenkamp 40, Gerhard Erasmus 38, JJ Smit 23; Richard Ngarava 3/26, Ryan Burl 1/17, Wellington Masakadza 1/22)
Zimbabwe – 171-3 in 19.2 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 74, Dion Myers 44, Ryan Burl 26*; Bernard Scholtz 2/21, Ben Shikongo 1/18)*
Zimbabwe won by seven wickets
Third-Place Playoff
Kenya – 142-7 in 20 overs (Dhiren Gondaria 60, Neil Mugabe 22, Nitish Hirani 19; Laksh Bakrania 2/20, Ajith Augastin 1/10, Sivaraj Selvaraj 1/19)
Tanzania – 91 all out in 17.2 overs (Amal Rajeevan 39, Abhik Patwa 18, Sivaraj Selvaraj 6; Nitish Hirani 4/21, Vraj Patel 3/10, Dhiren Gondaria 2/21)
Kenya won by 51 runs
Fifth-Place Playoff
Uganda – 196-7 in 20 overs (Riazat Ali Shah 66, Sumeet Verma 33, Gaurav Tomar 33; Sylvester Okpe 2/31, Prosper Useni 1/24, Ridwan Abdulkareem 1/37)*
Nigeria – 130-7 in 20 overs (Sylvester Okpe 29, Isaac Danladi 17, Vincent Adewoye 16; Henry Ssenyondo 3/12, Alpesh Ramjani 2/17, Juma Miyagi 1/24)*
Uganda won by 66 runs
Seventh-Place Playoff
Malawi – 151-5 in 20 overs (Suhail Vayani 30, Sami Sohail 30, Salim Nihute 29*; Botlhe Keganne 2/15, Katlo Piet 1/26, Tharindu Perera 1/28)*
Botswana – 95-9 in 20 overs (Tharindu Perera 19, Monroux Kasselman 18, Karabo Modise 16; Moazzam Baig 4/10, Suhail Vayani 2/17, Kelvin Thuchila 2/23)
Malawi won by 56 runs
INDIVIDUAL PLAYER AWARDS
Batter of the Tournament: Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe)
Bowler of the Tournament: Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia)
Player of the Tournament: Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe)