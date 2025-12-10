HARARE – Ten people were killed in a horrific road traffic accident along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred between shortly after 11:30AM at the 185-kilometre peg near Suswe area, national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
An overloaded Honda Fit with 10 occupants and travelling from Mutoko to Kotwa was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck that was heading towards Harare. The truck had four occupants.
Witnesses at the scene alleged that the Honda Fit encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in the collision, according to police.
All ten occupants of the Honda Fit died at the scene. The condition of the occupants of the haulage truck was not immediately available.
Police have been running nationwide safe driving campaigns ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year’s holidays, historically the peak period for road traffic accidents.