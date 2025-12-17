Belarus, Zimbabwe sign military cooperation agreement

Belarusian Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin met with Zimbabwean Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri in Zimbabwe, BelTA reported citing the Belarusian Defense Ministry press service.
“Our working meeting in blooming springtime Minsk in May 2023 laid the foundations for bilateral military cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe. Today in sunny Harare we are taking another important step on this path. The main purpose of my visit is to intensify bilateral military and military technology cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Zimbabwe. In today’s world we need to be ready to respond to any challenges that threaten the security of our countries. And in military terms, Belarus has something to offer Zimbabwe,” Viktor Khrenin noted.
The Belarusian defense minister pointed out that Belarus’ Armed Forces are ready to share their experience with their Zimbabwean colleagues in a number of fields. “Just like Zimbabwe in Africa Belarus in Europe is a rare island of stability in a sea of conflicts and contradictions, terrorism and transnational crime,” he said. “The Armed Forces continue developing and improving. We have a wealth of experience that we are ready to share with our Zimbabwean colleagues.”
According to the minister, an analysis of previous agreements shows that cooperation in the field of military education could become the basis for practical interaction. “You, Madam Minister, had an opportunity to personally familiarize yourself with the flagship of Belarusian military education – the Military Academy of the Republic of Belarus. However, it is only part of an extensive system that fully meets the needs of the Armed Forces for qualified personnel,” said Viktor Khrenin, adding that there is great potential for developing relations between the defense ministries of the two countries. “We have reached an understanding on the priority nature of cooperation in the field of military education and personnel training as well as the sharing of best practices in areas of mutual interest. The key point is that there are no topics that are off limits for discussion. Rest assured that any initiatives or requests expressed by the Zimbabwean side will be duly considered without delay.”
In turn, Zimbabwean Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri noted that the Republic of Zimbabwe is open to new projects with Belarus, including in the defense sector. “As for the implementation of projects aimed at ensuring security, our defense cooperation has made significant progress,” she said before the meeting. “Today is another important moment because we will sign an agreement on military cooperation. It will allow us to develop military technology cooperation and establish exchanges in the field of personnel training and medical support. In Zimbabwe we strive to maintain a high level of cooperation with Belarus. The Republic of Zimbabwe intends to send a military attaché to Belarus. This will allow us to promptly organize the events specified in the agreement. Despite sanctions we have been able to consolidate our friends around us. We are grateful to you for supplying agricultural machines, thanks to which we have not only improved our agriculture, but can also export agricultural products to neighboring countries.”
Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri noted that Zimbabwe and Belarus face illegal sanctions imposed by Western countries. “We will not allow it to stand in the way of scientific and technological progress and hinder the development of independent branches of the economy. In these conditions bilateral cooperation can be built on the basis of mutual exchange,” said the defense minister of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
As a result of the negotiations the heads of the defense ministries of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Zimbabwe signed an interagency agreement on military cooperation.
Source: Belarus, Zimbabwe sign military cooperation agreement – AZERTACPost published in: Featured