“Don’t Tamper With The Constitution,” Chamisa Tells ZANU-PF

ZANU-PF last year adopted a resolution at its Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo calling for Mnangagwa’s second term to be extended beyond its current limit.
Speaking at the Zimbabwe Charity Dinner in Harare on Saturday night, Chamisa warned that any attempt to force through constitutional changes to keep Mnangagwa in power could plunge the country into paralysis. He said:
“Next year is an extraordinary year. (Hakudyiwi rinopisa). We will mobilise and organise ourselves.
“They can go to Parliament and fast-track the amendment, but it is nothing. People are the government. Don’t play with the people.
“You can effect the amendment overnight, but that’s joking. This country belongs to the people.”
Chamisa said ZANU-PF has no authority to make decisions on behalf of the entire nation, stressing that any issue of national importance must involve all citizens.
He also brushed aside claims that the opposition is too weak to resist the proposed 2030 agenda, insisting that Zimbabweans still have the capacity to organise and push back when their constitutional rights are threatened. Said Chamisa:
“Some may say, will you be able to do it, yes we can. We can bring this country to a standstill if we want, at any time.”
However, critics remain sceptical about Chamisa’s political dealings, associations and intentions.
They point to the fact that the charity dinner where he made the remarks was allowed to proceed, while events organised by outspoken opposition figure Job Sikhala, including his book launch and birthday celebrations, were disrupted by authorities.
Some critics have gone further, accusing Chamisa of being compromised or paid by members of the ruling elite to give false hope to the public. No evidence has been produced to support these claims.
Chamisa has firmly rejected the allegations, dismissing suggestions that he was “bought” and maintaining that he remains committed to the pursuit of democratic change.