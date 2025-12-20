Hwedza Civil Registry Offices To Start Processing Passport Applications On 23 December

In a notice released on Friday, the Civil Registry Department said the office will now handle passport applications alongside the other civil registration services it already provides. It said:
“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and stakeholders of the operationalisation of the Hwedza District Passport Office, with effect from Tuesday 23 December 2025.
“The District Registry Office will now be processing passport applications in addition to other civil registration services currently being offered.
“Members of the public are therefore encouraged to utilise the Office for passport applications and related services.”
The Hwedza District Passport Office will be open to the public from 7:45 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday.