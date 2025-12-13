Tungwarara’s Central Committee Co-Option Heads To Politburo

On Sunday, 7 December, the ZANU PF Manicaland Provincial Coordination Committee (PCC) resolved to co-opt Tungwarara to fill a vacant Central Committee seat. The vacancy arose after Chipinge’s Dorothy Mabika was elected provincial Women’s League chairperson.
However, on 11 December 2025, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha wrote to provincial chair Tawanda Mukodza informing him that Tungwarara’s co-option had been nullified.
Machacha said the move went against the Legal Affairs Department Circular of 30 June 2025, which outlines the mandatory procedures for co-opting members into the Central Committee.
He also warned aspiring candidates against giving out money, goods or services in pursuit of the position, stressing that such actions amount to vote buying and would lead to automatic disqualification.
In a statement issued on Friday, 12 December, Mutsvangwa said the Politburo respects Manicaland Province’s decision and will meet to consider the matter before making a final determination. Said Mutsvangwa:
“There is an appearance of needless confusion concerning the nominations for the Central Committee replacement in Manicaland Province.
“The correct position is that the party takes serious respect for the deliberations of the provincial leadership of the province.
“It is an important organ of the party, particularly for Manicaland, which is the second largest population after Harare.
“So it’s natural that whatever they apply themselves to is taken seriously by the party.
“The appearance of confusion will be addressed in the usual manner, as was done in the case of Harare Province, and it will be done at the Politburo level.
“So for anybody who has got anxieties about what is going on, hold your gun. The Politburo will meet and the matter will be considered and a due finality will be delivered on the matter of the Central Committee nomination for Manicaland.”