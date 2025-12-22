ZIMRA Abandons Monthly Tax Clearance Requirement After Business Outcry

This follows concerns raised by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) over Public Notice 69 of 2025, which stated that all businesses would be required to obtain tax clearance certificates every month.
In response, ZIMRA said it is considering a phased transitional framework to stagger the implementation of ITF263 in line with the new compliance requirements.
ZIMRA added that its position on nil returns, as outlined in Public Notice 69 of 2025, remains unchanged. Taxpayers submitting nil returns are regarded as not trading and must therefore seek specific authorisation from the authority if they require a tax clearance certificate.
According to ZIMRA, the transitional approach is designed to offer flexibility and ensure operational stability while consultations continue and systems are further stabilised. It added:
“The concerns raised by industry regarding administrative burden, system readiness, and proportionality are duly noted, and ZIMRA remains committed to continued stakeholder engagement on these matters.
“To support a responsive and practical implementation, further consultations will be conducted during upcoming quarterly stakeholder meetings, where progress will be reviewed and refinements considered as necessary.”