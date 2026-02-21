HARARE – The European Union’s ambassador to Zimbabwe has raised concern over shrinking civic space and political repression in the country, warning that developments affecting fundamental freedoms are increasingly troubling for Brussels.
Speaking during an engagement with journalists in Harare, Katrin Hagemann said while the EU remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Zimbabwe, it is closely monitoring the human rights situation.
The ruling Zanu PF party has tabled planned constitutional amendments to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Police banned a public meeting called by the Accountability Lab to debate the amendments while Baird Gore, an activist opposed to the amendments, was abducted and beaten in Harare.
“It’s quite interesting to see how muted the response has been so far, including from civil society,” Hagemann said.
“Many have been unresponsive, and we understand why. In some cases, it has become very difficult for civil society to speak up as long as they are not registered.”
She said the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act signed into law last year was already having a chilling effect.
“As long as organisations have not received their (registration) certificate, people are being very cautious about speaking out. We are seeing that, and it worries us,” she observed.
The ambassador also expressed concern over the treatment of opposition political figures.
“We are concerned about the arrests we have seen and the suppression that occurs when opposition figures try to hold press conferences, sometimes finding they cannot because the venue is shut down or the building has been burnt down. These things are happening, and they are worrying.”
Despite the concerns, Hagemann welcomed what she described as progressive developments within Zimbabwe’s prison system, particularly the introduction of a new parole framework announced last year.
The framework allows for the conditional release of inmates under supervision before completion of their full sentences and is expected to help decongest prisons while strengthening rehabilitation and broader correctional reforms.
Hagemann said Zimbabwe’s economic recovery hinges on progress under the Structured Dialogue on Arrears Clearance and Debt Restructuring.
She said the EU remains fully engaged in supporting the process, calling it “essential for restoring Zimbabwe’s access to international financing.”
“We welcome the positive momentum we have seen at the beginning of the year,” she said. “Arrears clearance is not just a technical exercise; it is central to rebuilding confidence and unlocking new opportunities for investment.”
Hagemann co-chairs the Governance Track under the dialogue alongside Zimbabwe’s minister of justice Ziyambi Ziyambi.
She said the EU would continue to press for transparency, adherence to the rule of law and predictable governance as critical foundations for long-term financial stability.
The ambassador reiterated that strengthening trade and investment remains central to EU–Zimbabwe relations. The EU is one of Zimbabwe’s largest trading partners and offers duty-free, quota-free access to its 27 member states.
However, she said Zimbabwe is not fully exploiting that opportunity.
“Zimbabwe exports almost US$1 billion worth of goods to the EU, but with only around 200 companies exporting, there is huge untapped capacity,” Hagemann said.
“We want to see more Zimbabwean businesses entering the EU market. The conditions are there, now it is about confidence, standards compliance and ensuring an enabling business environment.
“Predictability matters to investors. Strong institutions matter. Zimbabwe has the potential, the challenge now is ensuring the right environment for investment to grow.”
Hagemann also highlighted EU-backed investment initiatives under the Global Gateway programme, including support for major infrastructure projects such as the rehabilitation of Kariba Dam, which she described as critical for Zimbabwe’s long-term energy security.
Looking ahead, she said she intends to travel widely across the country to better understand the concerns and aspirations of Zimbabweans.
“I want to listen, to learn and to understand the hopes and aspirations that drive Zimbabweans forward,” she said.