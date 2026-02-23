HARARE – Self-proclaimed traditional leader Timothy Chiminya walked free on Friday after the High Court overturned his conviction and prison sentence for allegedly undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chiminya, who had been convicted and jailed for 10 months, two of which were suspended by Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova, successfully appealed before High Court judges Maxwell Takuva and Benjamin Chikowero.
“The appeal is allowed. The conviction is quashed and the sentence set aside… The accused is found not guilty and is acquitted,” said the judges in a brief order.
Chiminya, a traditional healer who also claimed the title “King Munhumutapa,” had been arrested late last year on allegations of insulting the president and purporting to appoint and dethrone traditional leaders.
Prosecutors argued that by declaring himself a monarch appointed by a spirit medium, he created “parallel structures” and usurped powers constitutionally vested in the president.
The National Prosecuting Authority accused him of travelling to the homestead of Chief Seke and proclaiming that he had dethroned him, replacing him with Masimba Rubatika.
He was further accused of appointing Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigegwe, Hama Piki in Chirumhanzu, and Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, allegedly between June and October 2024.
“All the accused’s appointments were contrary to the constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders Act and ridicule to the office of the president,” the NPA had argued.
Following his arrest Matova had denied him bail, ruling that Chiminya was “a security threat” whose alleged actions could trigger conflict among communities loyal to legally recognised chiefs.
But High Court judge Faith Mushure later granted him US$200 bail pending appeal, restricting him to a 25-kilometre travel radius from Harare Central Police Station, ordering him to report twice weekly, surrender his passport and avoid interfering with witnesses.