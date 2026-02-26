Parliament invites public comments on Amendment Bill

In a notice issued this week, the Parliament said it was acting in line with Section 328(4) of the Constitution, which requires lawmakers to seek public views on any proposed constitutional amendment.

The notice states that, once a constitutional Bill has been published, Parliament “must invite members of the public to express their views on the proposed Bill in public meetings and through written submissions, and must convene meetings and provide facilities to enable the public to do so”.

Parliament said comments on the Bill should be submitted by email to the Clerk of Parliament at clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or delivered physically to Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare, by 15 May 2026.

Public hearing dates will be announced in due course.

The Amendment Bill has generated debate among legal experts, politicians and civil society groups.

Among the proposals is a change to the method of electing the President. The Bill seeks to repeal Section 92 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which currently provides for the President to be elected by direct popular vote, and replace it with a system in which the President would be elected by Members of Parliament sitting jointly.

Some constitutional lawyers argue that changes affecting the structure of presidential elections and related safeguards should be approached with caution, saying they could have long-term implications for the country’s democratic framework.

Government officials, however, say the proposed amendments are being processed in accordance with constitutional procedures and fall within Parliament’s legislative mandate.