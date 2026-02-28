RBZ Unveils New ZiG Banknotes To Circulate From 7 April

The new notes will circulate alongside the existing series introduced in April 2024.
Speaking during the 2026 Monetary Policy Statement on 27 February, RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu said the notes are not a new currency, but an upgrade with improved design and enhanced security features. He said:
“These banknotes will co-circulate with the existing notes in the system. We currently have ZiG 10 and ZiG 20 in circulation. The new series will circulate side by side with the old notes.”
Mushayavanhu said banks must continue accepting the old notes, which will be gradually withdrawn and destroyed as they are returned to the banking system. He said:
“When you are in a shop, and someone brings a new note, it is acceptable. If someone brings the old one, it is also acceptable.
“However, when the old notes return to the banking system, banks are expected to surrender them to the central bank for destruction and replacement with new notes.”
The central bank chief said the smaller denominations — ZiG 10, ZiG 20, and ZiG 50 — will be released on 7 April, while the higher denominations, ZiG 100 and ZiG 200, will be introduced at a later date.
The RBZ also announced that it will carry out an extensive public awareness campaign ahead of the rollout to familiarise citizens with the new security features.