HARARE — Two police detectives were shot dead by an armed robbery suspect in Zaka early Sunday morning, while three others were seriously injured during a shootout, police have confirmed.
The slain officers have been identified as Detective Sergeant Bernard Chimbeke, 37, and Detective Constable Casper Antonio McKenzie Chitsowe, 43, both attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide Division in Harare.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the detectives were tracking Daniel Munyanyi, 50, a suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery cases in Harare and Zaka.
The officers cornered Munyanyi at his rural home at Ndume Village, under Chief Ndanga, at around 5AM when he allegedly opened fire, fatally shooting the two detectives.
Three other detectives sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange. Law enforcement sources said one officer was shot in the thigh, another in both legs, while a third suffered severe injuries that resulted in the amputation of one leg.
Commissioner Nyathi said Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba had conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
“The Commissioner-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of Detective Sergeant Chimbeke and Detective Constable Chitsowe following this tragic and unfortunate incident,” Nyathi said.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.