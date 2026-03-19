Activists in hiding as state launches attack on pro-democracy forces opposed to Constitutional Amendment Number 3

The activists (names withheld to protect their identities) are part of the Mapfungautsi Constitutional Hub established in 2022 with the sole objective of raising Constitutional awareness and increasing citizen agency in terms of protecting the constitution.
Of late, ZANU PF has launched spirited attacks on pro democracy forces opposed to the extension of Mnangagwa’s stay in office and a host of amendments that analysts say are meant to usurpe the constitution, adopted in 2013, and entrench authoritarian rule.
The clampdown on pro-democracy forces opposed to the constitutional amendments, which also seek to compel the military to act in accordance (rather than uphold) the constitution has cascaded to grassroots level ahead of public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 set to begin on March 30.
This is part of a calculated attempt to instill fear and compel citizens to desist from opposing the Bill during the public hearings.
Senior politicians including law Professor, Lovemore Madhuku and opposition politician Tendai Biti and other activists have been subjected to various forms of torture and terror.
Grassroots activists have not been spared.
“Initially, we were being threatened by Zanu PF activists in our area of Mapfungautsi until we started receiving anonymous calls with the callers threatening us with death.
After that, we then received night visits but fortunately we had fled our homes because we were well aware of what would happen to us especially during this period. For now, the situation is not okay for us ro return to our area. We will wait maybe until the public hearings end,” said one of the activists.
Civil society organisations in Zimbabwe are on high alert as violence against prodemocracy forces escalate during this period with activists calling for various forms of support in light of the persecution from state security agents and ZANU PF supporters.
The current period in Zimbabwe has proved to be a time of victimisation of prodemocracy activists as ZANU PF is bent on consolidating authoritarian rule at all costs.
Gokwe is one of Zimbabwe’s political hotspots which has recorded numerous cases of murder, torture and arbitrary arrests of opposition and pro-democracy forces.
We implore the ruling party, ZANU PF to desist from persecuting pro-democracy forces and allow citizens to freely express themselves.
The Constitution of Zimbabwe is a sacrosanct document adopted through a constitutional referendum in 2013 and aptly expresses the will of the people of Zimbabwe.
As such this supreme document should never be tempered with for purposes of selfish political gains and consolidating authoritarian rule.
Issued by Mapfungautsi Constitutional Hub