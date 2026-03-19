11:07 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Activists in hiding as state launches attack on pro-democracy forces opposed to Constitutional Amendment Number 3

A group of pro- democracy activists from Mapfungautsi, Gokwe under the Midlands province have been forced to flee their homes after they were targeted by alleged state security agents and ZANU PF activists in the area for their opposition to Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Amendment Bill Nimber 3 which seeks to extend Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa's stay in office beyond his constitutionally mandated two 5 year terms.