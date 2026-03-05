Armed Robbers Strike Mukuru Outlet In Bulawayo

The robbery reportedly occurred during business hours. Responding to the Chronicle, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said she could not comment on the incident at the time.
The city has a history of high-profile cash heists. On 3 October 2024, six masked gunmen carried out what is considered the biggest cash robbery in Zimbabwe’s history at the Ecobank Parkade Centre branch on the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street.
During that robbery, a Safeguard Security cash-in-transit van was ambushed as guards were loading cash boxes.
The gunmen fired a single warning shot, forced the guards to the ground, and loaded six trunks of cash into a white Ford Ranger before speeding off. A total of US$4.4 million was stolen in just 149 seconds — under three minutes.