Engineers say some bridges had become partially blocked by sand deposits following heavy rains, reducing the capacity of waterways beneath the structures and raising concerns about flooding and road safety.

The work was highlighted during a media tour of infrastructure projects in the province on Thursday led by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona.

Provincial Roads Engineer Mangisi Nkomo said inspections found that sand had completely filled the waterway of at least one bridge.

“Our bridge up to depth level is around 1.8 metres, and the entire 1.8 metres waterway has been covered by sand,” he said. “So we prescribed that the contractor do desiltation.”

Eng Nkomo said engineers had initially considered installing culvert pipes on top of the bridge as a temporary measure to improve water flow, but the plan was abandoned because of the current rainy season.

“We actually had two interventions which we had proposed, that is putting some culvert pipes on top of the bridge, but because we are going through a wet season we cannot put a detour, so we resorted to desilting,” he said.

Under the current plan, contractors will remove sand up to 100 metres on either side of the bridge and across a 40-metre width of the river in an effort to reopen the waterway.

Officials say the move is intended to reduce the risk of flooding and protect the structure from possible damage.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, also raised safety concerns about some of the bridges in the area, noting that several were narrow.

“It will be necessary to put some sign posts because some of the bridges are very narrow. There are certain things that we can’t change when it’s too late,” he said.

Eng Nkomo said authorities would ensure adequate signage was installed to warn motorists and improve safety along the route.

The desilting exercise forms part of wider infrastructure works in the Maphisa area as the government prepares to host this year’s national Independence Day commemorations there, with officials focusing on ensuring roads and related infrastructure remain usable for visitors and residents expected to attend the celebrations.