Chibaya, Four Other Opposition Activists Acquitted In High Court After Appeal

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the group — Amos Chibaya, Costa Machingauta, Monica Mukwada, Lancelot Tungwarara and Aleta Virimai — were arrested in January 2023 by officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). They were charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.
During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Chibaya and his co-accused had gathered at Machingauta’s home in Budiriro for a meeting linked to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
The court heard that they wore party regalia and chanted the slogan “Ngaapinde hake Mukomana, 2023 Chamisa chete chete”, which prosecutors translated as “Let the boy get in, 2023 Chamisa only.”
In March 2025, Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa-Matsika convicted the five and fined each of them US$500, with the alternative of six months in prison if they failed to pay. She also imposed a 12-month prison sentence, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that they did not commit a similar offence during that period.
The five, represented by Chris Mhike of ZLHR, later appealed against the conviction, arguing that the magistrate had erred and misdirected herself in finding them guilty.
On 3 March 2026, High Court judges Pisirayi Kwenda and Davison Foroma upheld the appeal, quashing both the conviction and sentence and acquitting the five.
The High Court in Harare has overturned the conviction of three former opposition legislators and two Harare residents who had been found guilty of promoting public violence after their arrest three years ago for allegedly taking part in an unsanctioned gathering.