21:22 by Staff Reporter Have your say: DA condemns arrest of Tendai Biti in Zimbabwe

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the arrest of Zimbabwean opposition leader, Tendai Biti by state police on the afternoon of 21 March 2026. Biti, who is the leader of the Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF), was detained by state authorities along with other party members and a local journalist in the town of Mutare. No details of the charges to be brought against Biti have been made public.