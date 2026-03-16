Dynamos 2-2 Highlanders
HARARE – Highlanders led twice but Dynamos fought back to secure a draw at Rufaro on Sunday in a four-goal thriller.
Benjani Mwaruwari’s men led through Never Rauzhi’s diagonal left-footed finish after 37 minutes to take a lead into the break.
The hosts replied a minute after the restart when Tellmore Pio tried his luck from way out and watched his shot squeeze past Reward Muza and inside his right-hand post.
Muza will be disappointed after appearing to misjudge the flight of the ball, which dipped wickedly as it skipped past him, sending the home fans into delirium.
Both sides showed endeavour in a game of decent quality following drab meetings between the two teams as they narrowly survived relegation last season.
Highlanders reclaimed the lead on 77 minutes with a little help from Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Makoni, who came rushing off his line to close down an attack by Mongameli Tshuma.
Tshuma easily skipped past Makoni and a defender before slotting into an empty net.
Back came Dynamos. A free-kick taken near the corner flag was hooked towards goal by Collin Mujuru and the ball went in via Muza’s left glove as the goalkeeper again appeared suspect.
There was a bit of argy-bargy five minutes from the final whistle, with both sets of players pushing and shoving after a challenge by Dynamos midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa on Tshuma — a forgettable blot on an otherwise thoroughly entertaining encounter.
Dynamos move to four points while this was Highlanders’ second draw. Highlanders are now four points off the pace set by CAPS United, the only team yet to drop points.
At Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, Melikhaya Ncube scored a 65th-minute winner as Bulawayo Chiefs picked up maximum points on the road.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results
Sunday
Dynamos 2-2 Highlanders; Agama 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
Saturday
MWOS 1-1 Telone; Simba Bhora 0-0 Hunters; FC Platinum 2-0 Manica Diamonds; ZPC Kariba 0-1 Hardrock; Chicken Inn 2-0 Triangle; CAPS United 1-0 Herentals
Friday
Scottland 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars