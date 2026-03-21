Post published in: Business
In a statement on Wednesday, 1 March 2026, GMB said the funds are part of ongoing efforts to ensure farmers are paid on time and to maintain confidence in Zimbabwe’s grain marketing system. GMB said:
“The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is delighted to announce receipt of ZWG 60 million and USD 5 million from the Treasury, representing consecutive disbursements over the past two weeks, for timely payments to farmers.
“This brings total cumulative payments for wheat deliveries to ZWG 250 million and USD 30 million.
“This vital funding brings much-needed relief to farmers. The support underscores the Government’s steadfast commitment to agriculture, a key sector driving Zimbabwe’s economy.”
GMB promises 14-30 day payments, but Treasury funding lags cause delays, eroding farmer confidence in the official market.
21.3.2026 3:49
GMB Receives ZiG60 Million, US$5 Million To Pay Farmers
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has received ZiG60 million and US$5 million from the Treasury to help pay farmers, easing long-standing concerns over delayed payments.