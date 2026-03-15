How televising Anymore Zvitsva’s confessions risks creating a ‘Ted Bundy’ cult in Zimbabwe

The spectacle of the First Lady entering the grim confines of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to sit face to face with Anymore Zvitsva is a moment that should give every Zimbabwean pause.
If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
Zvitsva stands accused of a series of brutal murders and rapes in the Guruve district.
This campaign of terror claimed nineteen lives over the course of more than a year, leaving the Guruve community shattered and paralyzed with fear by the time of the suspect’s arrest in early January 2026.
While the state media has framed this encounter as a humanitarian inquiry by the “Mother of the Nation”, the reality is far more troubling.
This visit represents a dangerous intersection of political theater and the subversion of the criminal justice system.
It is an act that risks glamorizing a suspected serial killer while undermining the very legal protocols designed to ensure that justice is served.
One of the most immediate concerns is the complete lack of professional qualification guiding this interaction.
The First Lady is not a forensic psychiatrist nor is she a trained criminal profiler.
In the world of high-stakes criminal investigation, the mind of a serial killer is a complex and often manipulative landscape.
Professionals in these fields spend decades learning how to navigate the psychological barriers of individuals who commit such heinous acts.
They use clinical distancing to extract information that can be used for public safety and rehabilitation.
By contrast, a motherly or spiritual approach is ill-equipped to handle a personality like Zvitsva.
We can look at the case of the BTK killer Dennis Rader in the United States as a cautionary tale.
Rader lived a double life as a church leader and family man for decades.
He was a master of manipulation who easily fooled those who approached him with simple moral or religious frameworks.
Only specialized forensic interrogation eventually broke his mask.
By allowing a non-expert to lead the inquiry, Zimbabwe risks receiving a performance rather than a true psychological profile.
Furthermore, we must confront the reality that serial killers often thrive on the very headlines and attention their crimes attract.
History provides us with chilling examples of this phenomenon, most notably Ted Bundy.
Bundy was a man who relished the spotlight.
He played to the cameras and turned his legal proceedings into a media circus.
He even acted as his own lawyer to ensure he remained the center of attention.
Bundy drew immense satisfaction from the fact that the entire world was watching him.
By providing Zvitsva with a platform on national television, the state has essentially handed him the ultimate prize.
For a man accused of living on the fringes of society and committing egregious acts to assert power, being visited by the wife of the President is an unprecedented elevation in status.
It is a perverse bonus that validates the ego of the perpetrator.
This level of public attention creates a significant risk of glamorization.
When the state media apparatus turns a prison visit into a national event, they risk creating a dark celebrity.
There is a documented psychological phenomenon known as hybristophilia, where individuals develop an attraction to those who commit gruesome crimes.
This is fueled by high-profile exposure.
We saw this with the Night Stalker Richard Ramirez, who received thousands of letters from “fans” during his trial.
When the narrative shifts from the tragedy of the victims to the personality and confessions of the killer, the gravity of the crimes is diluted.
The focus should be on the suffering of the families in Guruve and the restoration of their security, not on a televised interview with the man who allegedly took their loved ones away.
From a governance perspective, the visit is a legal minefield.
Zimbabwe operates under the principle of sub judice.
This principle dictates that matters currently before a court should not be discussed publicly in a way that might prejudice the outcome.
Zvitsva has not yet been convicted in a court of law.
By broadcasting what appear to be confessions or incriminating statements before a trial has concluded, the state risks polluting the judicial process.
Any competent defense lawyer could argue that the right of their client to a fair trial has been compromised by this level of prejudicial publicity.
If a high-ranking state official conducts an interrogation without legal counsel present and broadcasts it to the nation, the entire case could be thrown into jeopardy.
We should remember the 1954 case of Dr. Sam Sheppard in the United States.
His conviction was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court because “massive, pervasive, and prejudicial publicity” prevented a fair trial.
The quest for a quick media win in Zimbabwe could result in a long-term failure to secure a legal conviction for the murders in Guruve.
We must also consider the message this sends to those who might be driven by a desire for notoriety.
It is a well-known fact in criminology that some individuals commit horrific crimes specifically for the attention they will receive.
This is often seen in school shootings or mass casualty events where the perpetrators leave manifestos intended for the media.
However, the risk goes even deeper.
Many criminals actively follow the media coverage of their own crimes, deriving an immense sense of power and satisfaction from seeing their names in the headlines and their faces on the news.
This creates a feedback loop of narcissism and control.
For a suspected serial killer like Anymore Zvitsa, watching his own televised “confession” from a prison cell—shared with the highest office in the land—is not a moment of accountability; it is the ultimate validation of his “accomplishment.”
By turning his crimes into a prime-time event, we are essentially allowing the perpetrator to act as the editor-in-chief of his own dark legacy, rewarding his violence with the very notoriety he likely craves.
When the highest office in the land responds to such violence with a personal visit and a camera crew, it sets a dangerous precedent.
It suggests that the path to national visibility and personal engagement with the corridors of power is through the commission of unthinkable acts.
This is an incentive structure that no society can afford to maintain.
Finally, the silence surrounding the victims in this narrative is deafening.
While the cameras were focused on the dialogue in Chikurubi, the nineteen families in Guruve were left to watch the man who allegedly destroyed their lives become a subject of national curiosity.
These families lost mothers, daughters, and neighbors in a series of attacks that were described as ritualistic and exceptionally cruel.
True social justice is not found in the confrontation of a killer for the sake of a headline.
It is found in the quiet and rigorous work of the police and the courts.
It is found in providing psychological support and material restitution to the survivors.
The role of the First Lady should be to champion the institutions that protect the vulnerable, not to bypass them for a moment of drama.
The criminal justice system must be allowed to function with professional independence.
To do otherwise is to turn the tragedy of nineteen lives into a spectacle that serves the ego of the killer and the optics of the state while leaving the scales of justice dangerously unbalanced.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08