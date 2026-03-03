Law Society Of Zimbabwe Condemns “Violent Assault” On Madhuku

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has learnt with grave concern of the violent assault on Professor Lovemore Madhuku and several members of the National Constitutional Assembly on Sunday, 1 March 2026. Professor Lovemore Madhuku and his colleagues sustained injuries and had to receive admission and medical attention at a medical facility. Professor Lovemore Madhuku is a senior member of the legal profession in Zimbabwe, an academic of note and a citizen of the country who stands to enjoy human rights as enshrined in our laws.
The LSZ gathered through media reports that armed men violently assaulted and injured Professor Madhuku and his colleagues at the NCA head office in Harare. Professor Madhuku is representing litigants who are opposed to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) before the Constitutional Court. It is alleged that the NCA had scheduled a meeting to deliberate on their reaction to the said Amendment number 3.
This comes as the Speaker of Parliament has recently gazetted the proposed amendments, initiating a 90-day public consultation period during which citizens are entitled to debate, support, or oppose the proposed changes. In that regard, it is expected that in a democratic dispensation, divergent views are expected and citizens are constitutionally guaranteed freedoms such as peaceful assembly and association, as well as free expression.
This incident raises serious concerns regarding the protection of constitutionally enshrined rights, including freedom of expression (Section 61, freedom of assembly and association (Section 58), and freedom of thought, conscience (Section 60). Violence and intimidation undermine the rule of law and erode public confidence in democratic processes and the protection of the law.
The Law Society of Zimbabwe calls upon all institutions constitutionally mandated to advance the rule of law to ensure that law reform processes maintain legitimacy and public trust, domestically, regionally and internationally. Furthermore, these institutions are called upon to ensure the equal protection and benefit of the law for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, in line with Section 56 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
The Law Society unequivocally condemns this attack and reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law. In that ambit, the legal profession calls for an investigation into the identities and motive/s of the assailants. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urged to guarantee free movement, speech, peaceful assembly, association, as well as the safety of citizens during the consultative phases of this Amendment.