Mugabe’s son back in SA court as bail bd looms

The pair were remanded in custody on February 23 and are facing charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Chatunga is accused of shooting his 23-year-old employee on February 19 following an altercation, the details of which are still unclear. During their initial arrest, both men were charged with attempted murder. Additional charges were later added after police reportedly failed to recover the firearm allegedly used in the incident.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the weapon has not yet been located. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhuwi said investigators were still searching for the firearm, although spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.
The alleged victim remains hospitalised as investigations continue. The outcome of Wednesday’s bail hearing is expected to determine whether the accused will remain in custody pending trial.
Source: B24