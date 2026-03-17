NetOne Scraps On-Peak And Off-Peak Data Restrictions

Customers had long complained that large portions of their data bundles were unusable, as they could only be accessed during off-peak hours—often when most people were asleep.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 17 March, NetOne confirmed the change, saying:
“The on-peak and off-peak browsing on ALL bundles has been removed. To convert your airtime into a bundle of your choice, simply dial *379# and enjoy seamless connectivity on your terms.”
The move follows interventions by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ). In January 2026, CCZ Chief Executive Officer Rosemary Mpofu wrote to NetOne, highlighting the issue after receiving numerous complaints from customers. Wrote Mpofu:
“Charging consumers for data that is known in advance to be largely unusable by the average subscriber raises concerns about fairness, transparency, and value for money, and risks undermining consumer trust and confidence in the telecommunications sector.”
Last month, NetOne revised its off-peak data hours, moving them from 1 am–7 am to 10 pm–5 am.
The company said the adjustment was part of ongoing efforts to refine its data products for customers and continuously improve service delivery.
However, less than a month later, it appears the mobile network operator decided the changes were insufficient and has now removed on-peak and off-peak browsing entirely.