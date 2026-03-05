New ZiG Banknotes Gazetted Ahead Of 7 April Circulation

The statutory instrument, published in the Government Gazette, gives legal effect to the new notes, which are set to enter circulation on 7 April 2026.
The new family of ZiG banknotes includes enhanced anti-counterfeiting features such as intaglio printing, magnetic security threads, and colour-shifting elements designed to improve security and durability. Part of the SI reads:
“The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion hereby, in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15], made the following notice specifying the matters determined by the President in terms of subsection (2) of that section:— This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Issue of Series of New ZiG10, ZiG20, ZiG50, ZiG100 and ZiG200 Banknotes) Notice, 2026. There shall be issued, in terms of the Act… to replace banknotes in circulation issued in terms of Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024.
Ncube said the new ZiG10 and ZiG20 banknotes will co-circulate with the ZiG10 and ZiG20 notes issued under Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024 for an indefinite period.
The regulations also set out the key security and design features of the new ZiG banknotes:
“The design of the new ten ZiG series shall be as follows — on the front side, the dominant feature shall be the logo of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks) featuring intaglio printing, with the visually impaired recognition feature to the left and to the right, image of the buffalo featuring Intaglio printing to the left, gold bars image printed on the lower right side of the note, peak dynamic image of the Zimbabwe Bird and denomination “10” registered with the star, latent image with the word ZiG, embedded magnetic security thread inscribed “ZIG10”, watermark of the Zimbabwe bird with highlight 10 and see-through Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left in perfect register, as secondary features.
“On the back, there shall be the Matopo Hills landmark featuring intaglio printing, gold bars image printed on the lower left side and a see-through Zimbabwe Bird looking to the right.”
The ZiG20 banknote carries several distinctive security and design features. On the front of the note is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe logo featuring the three balancing rocks, alongside an elephant image printed using intaglio, positioned on the left side. A gold bars image appears in the lower right corner of the note.
The note also features a Peak Dynamic image of the Zimbabwe Bird, the denomination “20” registered with a star, and a latent image displaying the word “ZiG”. In addition, there is an embedded magnetic security thread inscribed “ZIG20”, among several other security elements.
On the reverse side, the note displays an intaglio-printed image of the Parliament of Zimbabwe building. It also includes a gold bar image on the lower left side and a see-through image of the Zimbabwe Bird facing to the right. Reads the notice:
“The design of the new fifty ZiG banknote shall be as follows — on the front side, the dominant feature shall be the logo of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks) featuring intaglio printing, with the visually impaired recognition feature to the left and to the right, image of a rhinoceros featuring intaglio printing to the left, gold bars image printed on the lower right side, peak dynamic image of the Zimbabwe Bird and denomination “50” registered with the star, latent image with the word ZiG, embedded magnetic security thread inscribed “ZIG 50”, watermark of the Zimbabwe Bird with highlight 50 and see-through image of the Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left in perfect register, as secondary features.”
Some of the ZiG100 banknote features include the RBZ logo, a windowed Rolling Star magnetic security thread inscribed with “ZIG100”, and a leopard’s head with a colour shift from gold to green.
It also carries a watermark of the Zimbabwe Bird with a highlighted “100” and a see-through image of the Zimbabwe Bird facing left.
The ZiG200 banknote features the RBZ logo, an image of a lion on the left printed with intaglio, and a colour-shifting gold bars image printed on the lower right side.