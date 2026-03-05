Sabhuku Land Deals “Baron” Jailed For Selling Non-Existent Plots

Stephen Shamu was handed the sentence by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for swindling over US$1,100 between July and November 2025.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamu falsely claimed he had the authority to sell land in the area.
The first victim, seeking a rural home, was shown a 1-hectare plot in the Dora area and introduced to a supposed witness.
She paid a total of US$525, covering partial payments, “land clearing” fees, village head registration, and a receipt.
The second victim, 26, paid US$625 for a plot, including similar fees and additional payment for fencing labour.
The fraud came to light when the women attempted to develop their plots and were confronted by the village head, who informed them that the land belonged to a local family and that Shamu had no legal right to sell it.
Shamu was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and sentenced to 12 months, six of which were suspended on condition of restitution.
The NPA said the case serves as a reminder for people to verify land ownership before making payments and highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to tackle fraud in rural communities.