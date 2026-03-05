Zimbabwe Hikes Diesel And Petrol Prices

In a notice issued on Wednesday night, ZERA said the new prices take immediate effect and will remain in place for the next two weeks.
The price of diesel has gone up to US$1.77 per litre, from US$1.52, while petrol now costs US$1.71 per litre, up from US$1.56.
ZERA added that the actual prices would have been higher — US$1.90 per litre for diesel and US$1.81 per litre for petrol — had it not been for the Government’s decision to cushion consumers from the full increase. Reads the notice:
“The petroleum prices are with immediate effect from 4 March 2026 for the next two weeks.
“In the meantime, ZERA will be closely monitoring the market developments to ensure that there is adequate supply in the market.
“The above prices are as a result of Government reducing some of its charges to cushion the consumers from astronomical increases that have happened from changes in the international market.
“Without Government cushioning, the actual prices would have been US$1.90/litre for diesel and US$1.81/litre for blend.”
Global fuel prices have been climbing in recent days due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed up the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient for petrol and diesel.
The situation escalated after joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation, sparking fears of major supply disruptions in a region that provides a significant portion of the world’s oil and gas.
These concerns sent oil prices, including Brent crude, sharply higher, which in turn has pushed up fuel prices at the pump around the world.