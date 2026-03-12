Zimbabwe looks to Ethiopia as model for modernized judiciary

During a visit to the Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia, Malaba led a delegation that engaged with senior officials, including Federal Supreme Court President Tewedros Mihret, to exchange expertise and observe Ethiopia’s ongoing judicial modernization initiatives.
Speaking about the visit, Malaba expressed satisfaction with the exchange and highlighted Ethiopia’s significant strides in judicial reform. He emphasized the value of such visits in enabling countries to benchmark progress, share best practices, and learn from each other’s experiences.
“The Ethiopian judiciary is among the frontrunners in transformative reforms. We are undertaking similar initiatives in Zimbabwe and recognize that we are at different stages. This exchange allows us to assess our progress, share experiences, and identify approaches that can enhance our own judicial systems,” Malaba said.
He also commended the warm reception and hospitality extended by Ethiopian hosts, noting that it reflects the strong commitment to collaboration between the two nations. Malaba expressed particular admiration for Ethiopia’s progress in digitalizing court procedures.
“The transition from manual to electronic systems has been well-conceived and effectively implemented. Observing real-time video recordings and the rapid transcription of court proceedings has inspired us to pursue similar technological innovations in Zimbabwe,” he stated.
Reaffirming Zimbabwe’s commitment to collaboration, Malaba added:
“Knowledge transcends borders. By working together, we can improve access to justice for our citizens, as guaranteed in both our constitutions. We look forward to expanding this partnership, reflecting the cordial relations between our nations.”
President Tewedros Mihret noted that the Zimbabwean delegation sought insights from Ethiopia’s reform initiatives. He explained that the visitors received comprehensive briefings, toured key projects, and observed how newly adopted technologies have streamlined judicial processes, improved accessibility, and enhanced efficiency.
He further emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to advancing technological innovation and underscored that such exchanges strengthen ties and foster shared learning between the judiciaries of both countries.