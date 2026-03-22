ZIMSEC Announces New ZiG And Rand Exchange Rates For Exam Fees

In a notice issued on Friday, 20 March, ZIMSEC advised parents, guardians and other interested parties that the applicable rates are US$1 to ZiG26.53 and US$1 to ZAR16.89.
ZIMSEC also reiterated that exam fees must be paid through schools or examination centres, not directly to the council.
Meanwhile, the deadline for registering candidates for the November 2026 Ordinary and Advanced Level exams has been set for 27 March 2026.
In a recent communique, Taungana Ndoro, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s director of communications and advocacy, urged heads of centres to make sure all candidates are registered through the online system before the deadline. Said Ndoro:
“All centres must use the online registration system and heads of centres bear full responsibility for the accurate submission of candidate data.”