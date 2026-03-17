In its February report, ZPP documented 23 violations affecting citizens’ rights to gather, organise, and participate in governance discussions. Many incidents involved state interference in meetings intended to deliberate on constitutional reforms.

“The most serious violations involved state interference with lawful public meetings and civic engagements intended to discuss constitutional reforms, raising concerns about the shrinking civic space for dialogue and dissent,” ZPP said.

The report highlights a pattern of disruptions targeting civic groups and public dialogues across the country, raising fears that public participation in key national processes may be limited.

In one case, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) banned the planned launch of the Constitutional Defence Forum (CDF) at the Harare Showgrounds on 28 February, despite organisers having notified authorities and adjusted the venue following police advice.

“The meeting was intended to facilitate public discussion on the constitutional amendment process and its implications, yet police issued an official prohibition, effectively preventing the gathering and limiting public participation in governance debates,” ZPP said.

Similar restrictions were recorded in multiple provinces. Meetings organised by civic groups such as the Defend the Constitution Platform and Accountability Lab Zimbabwe were barred or disrupted by police on procedural grounds linked to the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, despite prior notification.

“In Bulawayo, a public dialogue hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, the Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe, and the Election Resource Centre to unpack the constitutional amendment was also prohibited by police without clear legal justification,” the report said. Journalists invited to a policy discussion were blocked from accessing the venue, limiting media coverage and the public’s right to information.

Cases of intimidation extended beyond urban centres. In Binga North Ward 9, a youth activist was threatened by traditional leader Jonah Munkombwe and warned that soldiers could disrupt civic awareness meetings, forcing the cancellation of a planned peaceful demonstration.

ZPP also recorded political coercion. In Murehwa, a meeting convened by Local Government Minister and ZANU PF Provincial Chairperson for Mashonaland East, Daniel Garwe, reportedly pressured religious leaders and village heads to mobilise communities in support of the ruling party’s political agenda. In Nyanga South Ward 15, a ruling party councillor allegedly pressured an opposition activist to defect, threatening exclusion from government development programmes.

In Mutasa South Ward 21, a community meeting on Chinese mining activities affecting local water sources was dispersed after suspected intelligence operatives created fear, followed by police intervention, forcing organisers to cancel the discussion.

“These incidents demonstrate a systematic pattern of interference with citizens’ rights to peacefully assemble, associate, and participate in public affairs, while also implicating related rights including freedom of expression, access to information, political participation, and the right to engage in community decision-making without intimidation,” ZPP said.

“These violations also reflect heightened political contestation around constitutional reforms and governance debates across provinces,” the report added.