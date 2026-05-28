HARARE – Kudzanai Hove, the chief executive of Premier Soccer League side Hardrock was arrested on Tuesday as part of a police investigation into the violent incidents that led to the abandonment of their match against Dynamos on Sunday.
The club immediately announced his suspension and vowed to cooperate with police as well as an ongoing PSL inquiry that has summoned both clubs to submit written accounts of what transpired.
Hove, 44, is the fifth person arrested by police following a pitch invasion by both sets of supporters during clashes that left seven people hospitalised.
Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe, hosting its first PSL season following its construction, was damaged in several sections during the disturbances.
The trouble began after Hardrock were awarded a penalty hotly disputed by the visitors. Following a lengthy delay, Hardrock converted the spot kick to draw level at 1-1.
Rival fans then began hurling objects at each other in the stands before spilling onto the pitch, where physical confrontations followed.
Video footage showed Hove apparently stamping on a Dynamos supporter. Images posted online without context also showed him carrying two half-bricks, although supporters say he was removing them from the field of play.
“We strongly condemn all acts of violence and vandalism. Such conduct is contrary to the values of the club and has no place in football,” Hardrock said in a statement on Tuesday.
The club said it would work closely with police and other stakeholders to ensure everyone who played a role in causing the abandonment was brought to book, and extended apologies to supporters of both teams and the wider football community.
The PSL confirmed the match had been abandoned at 1-1 and said it was awaiting reports from match officials before determining the outcome under its rules and regulations.
“The PSL strongly condemns any acts of misconduct at our events and those found guilty will face the full extent of the prescribed penalties,” the league warned.
The ministry of sport, recreation, arts and culture described Sunday’s scenes as a threat to players, officials and supporters, warning they undermined Zimbabwe’s efforts to bring international football back to the country.
“We call upon soccer-loving Zimbabweans to focus on the bigger picture,” the ministry said.
It commended ZIFA and the PSL for their prompt response and said government was awaiting a comprehensive report. It called on all stakeholders – clubs, fans, security agencies and the community – to foster a culture of dialogue and collective ownership of sporting infrastructure.
“Sporting infrastructure is capital intensive and a result of huge sacrifice on the part of investors, both public and private. We must guard jealously against any form of vandalism of these facilities for the benefit of current and future generations,” it said.