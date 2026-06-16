Chinese Investor Plans Dedicated 50MW Power Station For US$100m Chegutu Cement Plant

Shuntai Investments administrator Jack Zhang said the power facility will help guarantee a reliable electricity supply for the plant and reduce the risk of disruptions to production.
“We want to be self-sufficient in our operations. We are also setting up a 50-megawatt thermal power plant with the view to feed excess power into the national grid,” he said.
Zhang said the Chegutu cement plant is now more than 90 per cent complete and is expected to be commissioned in September this year.
“We are coming to the final stages. We are expecting to complete all construction works and start operating by September this year,” said Zhang.
“At the moment, all civil works are at around 90 per cent, and we are now moving to the installation stage.”
The project was initially scheduled for completion in May, but disruptions to global supply chains linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz delayed the delivery of key materials needed to complete construction.