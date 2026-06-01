Govt Moves To Ring-Fence Funds From Sugar Tax

He said the revenue will not be diverted to other national priorities.
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, Mombeshora said the move will help close funding gaps that affect service delivery.
“Our plan now is to have monies that are meant for health programmes ring-fenced. The money is collected for health purposes, but if it is not ring-fenced, it can then be used for other things,” said Mombeshora.
“We think that has been the main problem for us — failing to get the money that is meant for health programmes.
“There has been a bit of resistance, but I think we have got the support of our President, who has accepted that these taxes should be introduced and, secondly, that they must be linked to health programmes.
“If all this money were ring-fenced, we would not be worried at all because it would mean we still have that money available for health services.”
Zimbabwe introduced the sugar tax and fast-food tax to help tackle the rising number of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease, and to raise more money for the health sector.
“When the sugar tax was introduced and the fast-food tax, it was to try and discourage people from taking sugary drinks and also from going for these takeaways, pizzas and other fast foods,” said the Minister.
“But fast foods are proliferating. I think it is more a question of knowledge and awareness.
“We need to educate parents and communities on healthy lifestyles.”