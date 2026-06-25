Harare-Bound Bus Rams Stationary Lorry, Two Dead

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that the bus, which was carrying 65 passengers, rammed into the back of a stationary MAN TGS440 lorry that had broken down and was parked by the roadside.
“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 195 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 22/06/26,” reads the statement.
“Two people were killed while five others were injured when a Harare-bound Yutong bus carrying 65 passengers rammed into the back of a stationary Mann TGS440 truck, which had developed a mechanical fault and was parked by the roadside.
“The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.”
Meanwhile, the ZRP has appealed for information on two fatal hit-and-run accidents over the weekend – one on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road and another in Kadoma.
“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred at the 420 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road near Chisuma turn-off. A man (37) died on the spot after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver did not stop after the accident,” the ZRP said.
“In another hit and run road traffic accident, a man (39) was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at the two-kilometre peg along Kadoma-Eiffel Flats Road on 19/06/26.
“The driver did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report to the nearest Police Station.”