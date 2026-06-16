Three Harare Council Officials Denied Bail Over Budiriro Sewer Sludge Drownings

The officials are charged over an incident in Budiriro 3 earlier this month in which three people drowned after falling into an unsecured sewer manhole.
Engineer Richard Tapiwa Kunyadini (58), Acting Director of Harare Water, appeared in court on behalf of the City of Harare following a council resolution dated 12 June.
Kunyadini was not remanded in custody after arguing that the City of Harare, as a legal entity, cannot be remanded in custody.
The other accused, Moses Dicko (57), Superintendent for Region Three (covering Budiriro, Glen View, Mufakose and Marimba), Tineyi Chihwai (41), a Class One plumber, and Thomas Rwakatiwana (52), a works foreman, appeared in their personal capacities as officials allegedly responsible for the site.
The State opposed bail, alleging gross negligence after the sewer pit was reportedly left uncovered for about five months.
Prosecutors told the court that the excavation was made in February 2026 while attending to a sewer blockage, but was never secured after the work was completed.
The court heard that the open pit remained exposed until 7 June, when three people fell in and drowned.
The State further argued that releasing the accused could undermine public confidence and potentially put their safety at risk, given the level of public outrage over the incident.
The three officials were remanded in custody and are due back in court on 29 June, while investigations continue.