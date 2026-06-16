Traffic Safety Council Demands Stricter Checks On School Transport Vehicles

The appeal follows the death of seven schoolchildren who were burnt in an overloaded commuter omnibus that caught fire in Senga, Gweru, on Wednesday afternoon.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle may have been carrying a container of petrol at the time, which was allegedly placed behind the driver’s seat, before the fire broke out.
“Firstly, we would like to extend our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. It is painful to lose children under such circumstances,” said Munodawafa.
“School authorities must ensure that vehicles used to transport pupils are roadworthy, properly licensed and insured so that there is recourse in the event of an accident.”
Munodawafa warned against the unsafe practice of overloading vehicles, carrying passengers alongside goods, particularly flammable materials such as fuel, saying it poses serious risks to lives.
He said the council will step up road safety awareness campaigns across the country, with a focus on schools and major highways, as part of efforts to reduce road accidents.