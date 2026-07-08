10:40 by Pindula News Have your say: From Constitutionalist To Constitutional Coup: The Unravelling Of Mnangagwa’s Promise

In February 2025, President Emmerson Mnangagwa sat with editors at State House and made a promise that resonated across the nation. He said: “I’m very clear that I have two terms, and these terms are very definite, and I am so democratic. When they come to an end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor”.