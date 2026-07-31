When a national daily newspaper turns the simple, mechanical act of a man bending down to retrieve a fallen piece of cloth into a front-page testament to statecraft, it reveals a profound rot in our national psyche.
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The Herald recently published a photograph of President Emmerson Mnangagwa picking up a soldier’s dropped headdress during a guard of honour inspection, plastering it with the grand label: “SERVANT Leadership.”
Pause and consider the sheer absurdity of that moment.
A human being saw an object fall, reached down, and handed it back.
In any functional household, workplace, or street corner, this is not an act of heroism.
It is not even an act of extraordinary kindness.
It is the basic, automatic reflex of a person existing in proximity to another.
Yet, in Zimbabwe, this mundane gesture is packaged by state media, applauded by sycophants, and held up to the public as a magnificent exhibition of presidential grace.
How exactly do Zimbabweans expect a head of state to behave?
This is not the first time we have been asked to drop to our knees in awe over the absolute minimum standards of human decency.
We are routinely expected to swoon when the president sits on the bare ground during Marange Apostolic sect gatherings, as though sitting on grass requires a heroic suspension of his divine nature.
We are supposed to marvel when he sits in Parliament to observe a debate.
We are instructed to applaud when he stands in a queue to cast a vote in his home constituency, as if the ballot paper ought to have been delivered to his bedside on a silver platter.
The fact that these ordinary actions spark front-page headlines and breathless commentary is not proof of a humble leadership.
It is damning evidence of how deeply we have normalized political arrogance.
When basic decency becomes news, it means our default expectation of power is imperial detachment.
We have been so thoroughly conditioned by decades of autocratic posturing, motorcades that clear entire highways, and leaders who rule like monarchical deities that we view the slightest hint of normal human behavior as an act of condescending charity.
We treat the president like a sun god who has momentarily agreed to step out from behind the clouds to touch the dirt, and we congratulate ourselves for being allowed to witness it.
In a healthy constitutional democracy, public office is a contract of service, not an elevation to royalty.
A head of state is a public servant paid by taxpayer funds to manage state resources, safeguard the constitution, and uphold the rule of law.
Picking up a hat, standing in line, or sitting on the floor are not markers of greatness; they are the baseline standards of living in a shared society.
Why do we continue to fall for this theater?
Because political machinery thrives on performance over substance.
It is vastly easier for a state apparatus to capitalize on a photograph of a president retrieving a hat than it is to build functional hospitals, stabilize the economy, or ensure that the soldier whose hat fell earns a living wage.
Performance costs nothing.
It demands no policy overhauls, no accountability, and no sacrifice.
It asks only that the public remain naive enough to mistake cheap symbolism for genuine governance.
The tragic reality is that our collective amazement exposes our own broken relationship with authority.
By celebrating the bare minimum, we lower the bar for what leadership actually owes us.
We accept symbolic gestures of humility in place of structural integrity.
We clap for a leader who picks up a hat while ignoring the fact that the system over which he presides regularly drops the ball on human rights, economic stability, and constitutionalism.
It is time to end this enchantment with the mundane.
We must stop treating ordinary human manners as revolutionary acts of benevolence.
A president who picks up a hat has done nothing more than show he has functioning limbs and basic spatial awareness.
Until we start demanding that our leaders demonstrate humility through accountability, transparency, and respect for the citizenry—rather than through calculated photo opportunities—nothing will change.
We will remain trapped in a culture that worships the ruler rather than holding the servant to account.
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