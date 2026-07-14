Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe’s term extension after once pledging to leave office in 2028

- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has defended Zimbabwe’s constitutional amendments extending his presidency to 2030, saying the reforms reflected a “collective decision.”
- The remarks contrast with his previous public pledge to leave office when his second term ended in 2028.
- The amendments delay the next general election, extend presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years and replace direct presidential elections with parliamentary selection.
- The reforms have sparked legal challenges and criticism from opposition parties, civil society groups and some liberation war veterans.
Speaking during an interview with senior state media journalists at State House in Harare, Mnangagwa said Parliament had “done the correct thing” by approving Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, which was signed into law last week.
The legislation extends Zimbabwe’s presidential, parliamentary and local government terms from five years to seven years, postpones the next general election from 2028 to 2030, replaces direct presidential elections with selection by Parliament and expands the Senate from 80 to 90 members, with the president appointing the additional 10 senators.
“It wasn’t an idea of an individual. You cannot attribute this to a particular individual or group of persons, but a collective evolution of the political process,” Mnangagwa said.
The president rejected suggestions that the reforms were designed to serve one person, saying government decisions were reached collectively.
“I don’t believe in individual persuasion or individual systems where the wishes of an individual take the day. I carry my Cabinet and the country on whatever decision we make,” he said.
A reversal from earlier assurances
Mnangagwa’s defence marks a sharp contrast with remarks he made in September 2024 during a visit to China, when he publicly stated that he would step down at the end of his constitutionally mandated second term in 2028.
At the time, he said he already knew the date he would leave office and urged supporters campaigning for him to remain in power to abandon the effort.
Critics challenge the reforms
The amendments have drawn criticism from opposition parties, constitutional lawyers, civil society organisations and some veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation war, who argue that such far-reaching constitutional changes should have been subjected to a national referendum.
Several legal challenges have already been filed, questioning both the process used to pass the amendments and their compatibility with constitutional provisions designed to prevent incumbents from extending their tenure.
The government has defended the reforms as necessary to improve governance, align election cycles and provide greater political stability. Supporters also argue that the two-term presidential limit remains intact despite the longer tenure.
Why it matters
The constitutional changes come as Zimbabwe seeks to rebuild investor confidence, restructure billions of dollars in external debt and attract fresh foreign investment after years of economic instability.
Political stability is often cited by the government as essential for economic recovery. However, governance reforms that alter presidential succession and electoral rules are also closely watched by investors, creditors and international partners as indicators of institutional predictability.
Whether the amendments strengthen long-term stability or deepen political divisions is now likely to be tested both in Zimbabwe’s courts and in the country’s political arena ahead of the rescheduled 2030 elections.