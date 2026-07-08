Ndiweni chieftainship row deepens over acting chief appointment

The latest development has intensified a succession battle that has divided the Ndiweni royal family for years with competing groups relying on customary law, family lineage and the Traditional Leaders Act to support their respective claims.
The Ministry of Local Government recently informed district authorities that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had, in terms of Section 4(1) of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17], appointed Wishes Ndiweni as Acting Chief for Ntabazinduna District with effect from June 22, 2026.
According to the ministry, Wishes Ndiweni is scheduled to be formally presented to the Ntabazinduna community on July 8 at the Ndiweni homestead during a ceremony expected to be attended by government officials and Zanu PF leaders.
However, supporters of Dumisani Douglas Ndiweni have dismissed the appointment, arguing that it was made without following accepted customary procedures or adequately consulting all branches of the royal family.
Family spokesperson Stanley Madlala Dube, speaking alongside Gordon Ngwenya, who represents the three traditional clans responsible for installing the Ndiweni chief, accused the Ministry of Local Government of excluding key customary authorities from the process.
The three clans, Tshagwanyama, Mhwabiyana and Mbayiw, say they are the recognised custodians of the chieftainship and should have been involved before any acting appointment was made.
According to Dube, officials from the Ministry of Local Government, led by Acting Umguza District Development Coordinator identified as G.T. Mukondo and accompanied by selected traditional leaders from Matabeleland North visited the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni’s homestead before identifying Wishes Ndiweni as Acting Chief.
The Douglas Ndiweni faction claims the process was influenced by Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni, who currently resides in the United Kingdom.
“The installers and the Royal College were completely left out of the process. We believe the procedure was irregular and are appealing to government to revisit the matter before the appointment becomes entrenched,” Dube said in a statement.
The group argues that Nhlanhlayamngwe Ndiweni no longer has the legal or customary authority to recommend an acting chief, maintaining that he ceased to hold office after his removal as substantive chief.
They further allege that despite repeatedly communicating their position to the Ministry of Local Government and providing contact details, they were never invited to participate in consultations. Instead, they believe government should have convened all interested parties at a neutral venue such as Ntabazinduna council hall before making any decision.
The faction also disputes Wishes Ndiweni’s eligibility, arguing that he does not form part of what they describe as the recognised line of succession within the Ndiweni family.
Instead, they insist that Dumisani Douglas Ndiweni, the youngest son of the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni and Agnes Masuku Ndiweni is the legitimate heir to the throne.
Supporters describe Douglas as someone who was born and raised in Ntabazinduna, is familiar with the area’s customs and traditions and is prepared to assume the substantive chieftainship immediately.
The group also claims that traditional cleansing ceremonies following the death of Chief Khayisa Ndiweni have yet to be completed and alleges that Douglas has been prevented from accessing his late father’s homestead.
As a way of resolving the dispute, the faction is calling on government to establish an independent commission of inquiry or appoint neutral traditional experts to investigate the competing claims.
They say such a process should examine the Ndiweni family lineage, customary practices and all submissions before making recommendations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom they believe has the constitutional authority to make the final determination if disagreements remain unresolved.
The Douglas Ndiweni camp further maintains that the substantive chieftainship has been vacant since August 2019 and argues that government should prioritise appointing a permanent chief rather than extending an acting arrangement.
Meanwhile, supporters of Nhlanhla Ndiweni reject that position, insisting he remains the legitimate substantive Chief Ndiweni despite living in the United Kingdom.
Earlier this year, members of that faction informed the Umguza District Development Coordinator that Wishes Ndiweni had been appointed only to oversee the administration of the community until Nhlanhla Ndiweni returns to Zimbabwe, stressing that the acting role is temporary and does not constitute a succession process.
The dispute over the Ndiweni chieftainship dates back to the death of Chief Khayisa Ndiweni in 2010.
Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was installed by part of the royal family and received government recognition in 2014, but his appointment has continued to be challenged by some relatives, including his younger brother, Douglas.
The conflict escalated in 2019 after the government announced his removal from office following his criminal conviction. He subsequently challenged the decision in court, arguing that he had been denied due process.