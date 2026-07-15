Police Launch Nationwide Blitz On Serious Crime And Traffic Offences

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed on Wednesday that the operation began on 13 July 2026.
He said it seeks to curb offences such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, unlawful entry, theft, stock theft, rape, kidnapping, smuggling, assault, and drug and substance abuse.
Commissioner Nyathi said the operation is also targeting traffic violations, including pirate taxis or mushikashika, unregistered or plateless vehicles, drink-driving, unlicensed driving, dangerous overtaking, failure to obey traffic signals and other forms of reckless driving.
“To complement the operation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified patrols, roadblocks, stop and search blitz, compliance inspections and public awareness campaigns across the country,” said Comm Nyathi.
“The public is therefore encouraged to observe the law, be responsible citizens and support police efforts in the fight against crime.”
He said 1,809 arrests were made across the country on 14 July 2026 alone. These include 26 for theft, 63 for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, three for robbery, one for murder, seven for unlawful entry and theft, and one for stock theft, among other offences. The total number of arrests since the operation began now stands at 2,069.
Commissioner Nyathi urged members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by reporting criminal activities and traffic violations at their nearest police station or through the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.