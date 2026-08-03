HARARE – Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the politically-connected businessman who made billions from state contracts, says he was placed in a medically induced coma during a recent operation to remove his gall bladder.
Tagwirei spoke about the health scare on August 1 while delivering a sermon at a Seventh Day Adventist church in central Harare.
“A few weeks ago I went for an operation. A lot of people thought I was very sick — no, I was not. I went for an operation to remove my gall bladder because I had gallstones,” he said.
“They said that part is not important in your body. I don’t know why they say this — it would mean God added a part which was not necessary. They said the gall bladder was used by dinosaurs a long time ago. I just said I think they have not discovered why it is important; time will tell what its relevance is.
“Anyway, they had to take it out. I was in there for about four hours.”
Tagwirei said the experience underscored the importance of his wife.
“I went into a coma. When I was waking up, the first person I wanted to see was my wife,” he said.
“You know when you are now dying, you will look for your wife.”
Tagwirei, 57, is under United States and British sanctions, accused of playing a central role in the collapse of Zimbabwe’s currency after receiving more than US$3 billion under the Command Agriculture scheme.
The Sakunda Holdings boss recently joined Zanu PF’s central committee and has deployed his vast wealth to court influence within the party amid claims he harbours presidential ambitions. He has donated more than 400 vehicles to politburo and central committee members.