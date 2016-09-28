11:37 by Own Correspondent Have your say: Alert on the abduction of Kudakwashe Kambakunje

On 27 September 2016 around 10.30 pm, Kudakwashe Kambakunje, the National Vendors’ Union of Zimbabwe (NAVUZ) Central Business District Chairperson, was abducted by six (6) suspected state security agents from his market stall at corner Chinhoyi and Kwame Nkruma Streets.